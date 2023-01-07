Four teams stay unbeaten in opening day of TCL Twenty20s

Results of Saturday's T20 action make for an intriguing second day as two sides in each pool remain undefeated.
Longford and Evandale Panthers came through their two matches in Pool A unscathed, as did Perth and ACL in Pool B.
Evandale Panthers completed their two games at home with strong wins, defeating Western Tiers and Launceston Nepali.
Opener Rickie Wells smacked an unbeaten 58 off 27 balls and led the Panthers to a nine-wicket win over the Tiers.
Captain Jonty Manktelow took 3-5 and Rajbir Singh 2-3 in his five balls to dismiss the Tiers for 90 and set up the victory.
Callum Harrison was the star in the second game with 70 off 50 balls in their 30-run win over Launceston Nepali, who stepped up for the T20 matches.
Evandale made 162 before bowling their opposition out for 132 as Dhiraj Das and Aashis Thakari both made 22 and Malindu Wasala took 4-26.
Nepali came into the match having taken on Longford in the first match-up, with the Tigers bowling them out for 77 before chasing it down with the loss of four wickets.
Longford split the wicket-takers as Patrick Morehouse and Babar Khan both took 3-8 and Patrick Morehouse 3-10.
Jackson Blair led the chase with an unbeaten 42 before the Tigers took on Hadspen in a battle of two sides that have won the last seven TCL T20 titles.
Longford continued their recent dominance of the reigning premiers - defeating them by nine wickets as Morehouse took 4-14, bowling the Chieftains out for 58.
The Tigers went on the offensive and chased the runs down in the seventh over.
In the final match of the day, Hadspen defeated Western Tiers by eight wickets.
Perth showed they are a strong chasing team with wins over Legana and Trevallyn.
The Demons bowled Legana out for 107 as Matthew Walton took 4-20 despite the best efforts of Sarabjit Singh (24) and Adam Bourke (22) before getting the runs two wickets down in the 11th over.
Mason Keane (42*) and Walton (37* off 21 balls) united at 2-27 and saw the chase home with some big hitting.
Their second match against Trevallyn saw them overcome a brilliant innings by Matthew Kerrison to chase down 8-139.
Kerrison made 82 before being bowled by Rila Rivzy (3-17) and Jake Smith went out and took it upon himself to chase the runs down, making an unbeaten 70 as they passed the total in the 17th over.
ACL made sure Trevallyn weren't able to get a win on the board as they made 169 and Trevallyn finished eight runs short.
Shaun Woods was the Bluebacks' star with an unbeaten 56 and was supported by Troy Huggins' 37, while Cameron Martin and Azeem Iqrah took three wickets.
For Trevallyn, Nick Garwood made a half-century and Jacob Millwood also took three wickets.
That result followed ACL's earlier seven-wicket win over the Diggers.
Batting first, the Diggers made 6-110 as Scott Davie top-scored with 34 and Martin took 3-22 before Woods and Nashib Nisthar steered the chase home.
Nisthar smacked 40 off 27 as Woods finished on 49 not out off 42 balls to start his day strongly.
Legana finished their day with a win and a loss, defeating Diggers by nine runs.
Batting first out at Hagley, the Durhams made 7-144 as Singh (51 off 32) and Bailey Wells (43) enjoyed prominent performances and Peter Lucas (2-6) and Mitchell Quarrell (2-17) both bowled tidily for the Diggers.
The home side's top order started well in the chase as opener Tim Crawford smacked 26 off 14 as he returned for the T20s.
His innings set the platform for captain Lockie Mitchell, who batting at four made 45 before being the sixth wicket out as the Durhams took 6-32 to put the finishing touches on the match.
Sarpreet Singh (2-18 off four) and Hayden Fenton (2-12) took multiple wickets.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.