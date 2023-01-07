Tasmanian teenager Felicity Wilson-Haffenden has achieved her dream of becoming an Australian cycling champion.
The Hobart 17-year-old said she went to Ballarat to win the junior women's road race at the national road championships and delivered in style on Saturday.
The Team BridgeLane rider sprinted away from silver medallist Mackenzie Coupland (Cycling Development Foundation) to reverse Friday's junior women's national criterium result, with teammate Talia Appleton rounding out the podium.
That trifecta of talented junior women, plus first-year under-19 Lauren Bates (ARA Skip Capital), worked seamlessly together until two to go when Bates was dropped.
Wilson-Haffenden, Appleton and Coupland continued to work together until the final lap where the two-on-one strength of BridgeLane proved to be the difference.
"It feels incredible, I still don't think I believe it," said Wilson-Haffenden, who won the 2021 Launceston Wheel.
"The line couldn't have come fast enough. I owe everything to my team, Talia set me up perfectly, but yeah, I don't think it will sink in for a while.
"The pace was on early up the hill. It wasn't really a specific attack that caused it [the split], it was like a track elimination race, really, hold on as long as you can.
"We were just working together once the gap went. We were keen on holding it. We dropped Lauren with two laps to go, which was kind of a nice feeling in the group. So it was all cohesive in the front until about the last lap. Talia and I really had to think about how to win the race.
"The bond in the group from less than a week is incredible. Pat (Shaw) setting this up has been amazing, to give us the opportunity and to be able to come through and prove that we have got what it takes, it means everything to me.
"It's too hard to describe. I genuinely cannot believe it. If you'd told me this would happen two years ago when I first got on the bike, I think I'd tell you: no way. I'll be smiling, I reckon, for at least a week."
