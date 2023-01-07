Riverside have made an almost-perfect start to their two-day campaign, claiming first-innings points over South Launceston.
The Blues, sitting in fourth after their one-day season, dismissed the Knights for 62 and made 8-203 in reply before declaring and bowling five overs at their opponents for three runs without loss.
Sending the Knights in on a rare bowler-friendly wicket at NTCA's number two ground worked wonders for the Blues with opposition coach Nathan Philip unavailable.
Openers Jeremy Jackson and Mackenzie Barker (21) set what looked to be a decent platform for their side but no other partnership contributed more than 10, with Doug Ryan (10) the only other batter to reach double figures.
The Blues' bowling effort was a team performance as Aidan O'Connor continued his return from injury with aplomb - taking 4-16 and getting on a hat-trick as his teammates Lyndon Stubbs (3-5 off eight), Alex Townend (2-19 off eight) and Kaidyn Apted (1-2 from five balls) also picked up wickets.
Riverside's top order all made starts in the chase to get them past South Launceston's total and set up a 65-run stand between skipper Peter New (58) and O'Connor (30), who put on 65 runs.
New's dismissal sparked a small collapse of 4-8 but Stubbs (20* off 13) helped boost the Blues' total as Ian Labrooy (3-76), Brodie Jarrad (2-10) and Josh Freestone (2-41) all took multiple wickets.
Riverside's aggressive declaration didn't provide a wicket as Jackson and night watchman Graham Donaldson saw off Townend and O'Connor.
Across the divider at NTCA 1, Launceston sit in the driver's seat against Mowbray.
Vice-captain Jackson Miller scored an unbeaten 69 to steer them to 167 before they put the foot down to have the Eagles 5-43 at stumps on day one.
Despite wickets falling around him throughout the innings, Miller held steady to craft the 160-ball innings and combine with lower-order batters Tom Gray and Roy Penn in key partnerships.
Sitting at 7-76, Miller and Gray (19) put on 37 before Penn (11 off 71) and Miller combined for a 50-run partnership - enhancing the score as opener Sam Elliston-Buckley also provided 23 and George Maguire 14.
Jackson O'Toole (3-16 off 18.4) and James Storay (3-57 off 20) reaped the rewards with the ball as Lachlan Clark (2-38) and Joel Proctor (1-8 off six) also took wickets while Will Barns and Sam Canny combined for a run-out.
Teenager Clark wouldn't be so lucky as he opened the batting for the Eagles alongside captain Luke Scott, falling LBW to Gray with the sixth ball of the innings.
Scott provided the Eagles' most runs on day one with 14 but was next to fall to Gray in the same fashion as the quick finished with 2-11.
Aaron Hughes, Lachlan Dakin, Canny, Storay and Proctor all tried to dig in to see the end of the day, with Canny and Proctor to resume their innings on day two.
Miller continued his brilliant day out by taking 2-2 off four overs, while captain Cameron Lynch rolled his arm over for six balls and picked up the key wicket of Storay caught and bowled.
Teams will be bolstered by the inclusion of their Greater Northern Raiders representatives next week, with the Cricket Tasmania Premier League side dealt a bye after playing their Twenty20 competition.
