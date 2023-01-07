Twelve days of international orienteering kicked off with 482 competitors contesting the Oceania sprint championships in Launceston.
The world ranking event was held on two courses at the UTAS campus and attracted a strong Australian contingent including all representatives from last year's junior world championships plus Victorian Aston Key who was a junior world champion in 2019.
Competition continues in St Helens this week with the long, middle and relay championships before heading south for the Hobart Short Series.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.