CBD sale shows Launceston property market 'still strong'

The Launceston property market remains strong despite cost of living headwinds, says real estate agent Dominic Romeo.
Northern Tasmanian real estate values remained steady in 2022 amidst a 5.3 per cent drop nationwide.
Mr Romeo, of Circa Heritage and Lifestyle, said Friday's sale of a historic CBD home had given him new confidence in the market.
An 1850s Windmill Hill home built by construction pioneer James Bennell sold to a local family after receiving multiple offers.
A sale price was not disclosed for the property, which hit the market in late December, but early expectations were understood to be in the vicinity of $1.7 million.
"It was a tricky period because we were leading into Christmas, New Year, people are on holidays and offices are shut, interest rates have been climbing," Mr Romeo said.
"It gave me an indication that there are still strong buyers about ... the market still has a lot of strength in Launceston."
The median house price for Launceston and North-East is $555,000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.