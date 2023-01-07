Providing opportunities now for those who will form the bulk of the Australian team at the 2032 Olympic and Paralympics in Brisbane is fundamental.
It's more than conceivable in many sports that 2032 team members might right now be as young as eight or 10 but the majority are teenagers.
Capturing their hearts and minds to don the green and gold is the first task - getting them to commit to the regimen of training required and the acquisition of the knowledge and skills to get the best possible outcomes comes later.
And its not just those who will be part of the on-field action - re-vitalising Australia's famed cohorts in coaching, sports medicine, officiating and volunteering are each chances that should not be missed.
Of course, in all of those areas, much more so than on the competitive side, Australians of many age brackets have prospects of an involvement in Brisbane and, even more importantly perhaps, on the road thereto.
So how to make that all possible?
By a now fortunate alignment of the planets, athletics, as an example, has begun the pre-Brisbane decade with exactly the sort of recipe that creates the oyster that can be grasped by almost everyone.
On Friday night, a group of the globe's best race walkers gathered in Canberra for the first of two World Race Walking Tour silver meets.
Off the back of a longer term research study driven by national walks coach, Brent Vallance, the chance to value add to their presence in Australia to offer world tour points to the athletes was a no-brainer.
By the time the next edition of this column is read next weekend, Australia's best distance runners will also have presented in Canberra to seek a precious place in the national team for the first ever world-cross country championships to be held in Australia - in Bathurst on Saturday, February 18.
The beauty of this world event is that it has both under-20 and senior races - making it a real opportunity for first steps to be taken towards Brisbane 2032.
In Bathurst, Australia will face the might of the African mega-force in cross-country running with Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenyan and Uganda each sending full teams.
Australia has a real chance to take them on in the mixed 4x2000m relay - given the current strength of the national middle distance team led by King Island's Stewart McSweyn.
And then five days after the Battle of Bathurst, Melbourne will host Australia's first-ever World Continental Tour Gold circuit competition. The Maurie Plant Meet will not only honour the man who for decades provided the sort of opportunities that emerging and established talent needed to take on the rest of the world, but will take next steps in fulfilling his legacy.
It will be an added bonus when the crowds come to watch the world's best in Bathurst and at the same time seize a unique opportunity to be part of the action themselves through a big program of age group and mass participations races.
Likewise, when the Lakeside Athletics Centre in Melbourne fills up for the first time since the Nitro Meets of 2018 to see Australia's exciting band of emerging talent begin to grasp their chances to be noticed as the potential global stars of the next decade - at the MPM.
But these competitive opportunities also provide the platform for the new breed of technical officials and volunteers to acquire skills and experience in high profile and potentially pressure situations.
And pleasingly these have been taken. In Bathurst, teenagers will report to the technical officials room alongside those with experience gained from as long ago as the last Olympic Games held in Australia over 20 years ago.
This fusion and sharing of information is vital to maintaining the nation's reputation in event organisation, officiating and volunteering.
Australia changed the face of all three in 2000 with a stunning display of innovation and enthusiasm in both the lead-up to and delivery of the Sydney Olympics and Paralympics.
We can do it again - but it is not a time to rest on our laurels. The rest of the world must be left way behind once again - on and off the field.
