The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Pilot to help change cultural attitudes towards disability

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated January 6 2023 - 8:45pm, first published 8:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disability jobs pilot to create inclusive workplace

Entrenched cultural attitudes about the abilities of people with disabilities are just one structural barrier that a new pilot aimed at creating a more inclusive workforce will seek to address.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.