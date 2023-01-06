Beauty Point-trained Montana Storm has taken out the North East Pacing Cup on its return to Scottsdale.
Trained by Rohan Hillier and driven by Rohan Hadley, Montana Storm came from out wide to take the lead just before the final corner - winning the cup by six metres from Check In (driven by Cody Crossland, trained by Ben Yole) and Colby Sanz (Gareth Rattray, Kent Rattray).
Puntarno Stride, driven by Mitch Ford and trained by Yole, set the pace for the majority of the nine-horse race, leading at the bell as Montana Storm sat at the rear before Hadley found his run around the outside and made his move.
Starting the race as an equal backmarker off 20 metres, the win was the eighth of Montana Storm's career - having last won at Launceston in October - and was Hadley's only drive of the night.
Friday marked the first time the eight-race card had been held in Scottsdale since 2020 after being run at Carrick and Mowbray in recent years due to COVID-19.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
