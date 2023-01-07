The Examiner
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Do AFL players need perfect stadium conditions?

January 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Do AFL players need perfect stadium conditions?

Do AFL footballers need air conditioning these days?

I can follow Errol Stewart's logic up to a point, but it starts to fray a bit when he mentions Hawthorn playing a Tassie team at York Park. i.e. taking a game or two away from the Qatar on Derwent proposal. As for Blundstone being too cold, that applies to York Park, too, being Tassie etc. So AFL footballers need air conditioning these days, do they?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.