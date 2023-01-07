Do AFL players need perfect stadium conditions?

I can follow Errol Stewart's logic up to a point, but it starts to fray a bit when he mentions Hawthorn playing a Tassie team at York Park. i.e. taking a game or two away from the Qatar on Derwent proposal. As for Blundstone being too cold, that applies to York Park, too, being Tassie etc. So AFL footballers need air conditioning these days, do they?
That said, Mr Stewart is spot on with his comments about the accessibility and amenity of the areas adjacent to York Park, which includes the Seaport and the CBD but hey, isn't that a selling point to upgrade York Park?
And then there is the obscene estimated cost, which will blow out to over a billion dollars pretty quickly.
I can appreciate the state's AFL task force has been ambushed by the AFL with the new stadium demanded by the AFL itself, but the Qatar approach is just what the AFL would go for. But, hey, think of all the photo ops for AFL executives, etc.
I would rather see a significant upgrade to both Blundstone and York Park to add seating, shelter, etc., and then, say, a chunk of the same pot dedicated to sorting out the Kanamaluka mud issue. I mean actually sorting it out with a rational, engineered solution. Errol knows what I mean, a return canal and North Esk tidal flats restoration.
M. Seward, Port Fairy.
ALL the top knobs talking about the AFL bid and the new stadium are starting to say how the stadium will benefit Hobart, not Tasmania anymore. Have they forgotten this is meant to be a Tasmanian team?
Stephen Morgan, Summerhill
I want to draw a potentially serious situation to the attention of all vehicle owners concerning registration and insurance. Recently I renewed (as I have done countless times before) my registration online by BPAY. I put in the correct information and the essential reference number. I received a receipt from my bank, which I wrote on my registration paper to prove I had paid. Three days later, a large amount of money appeared in my account (alerted to me by my banking App). At first, I thought it was a payment from a customer, but it did not match any fee I usually charge. I investigated further and found the BPAY payment I had made to State Growth had been returned to my bank account three days after I had paid it.
Whether this was an IT glitch with State Growth, a banking glitch or even a computer/server error, this has serious ramifications as the vehicle is a bus which carries passengers. If I had been involved in an accident, I would have been unregistered and uninsured. So it beggars the question of who would have been culpable if there had been an accident?
Very clearly, this is a serious situation that State Growth needs to address quickly. I.e. an online payment system that all must use that, upon payment, generates a receipt direct from State Growth, regardless of the time of day or day of the week the payment is received. So, please, State Growth, do not come back with the response, "but you have a choice of payment methods".
Finally, to add insult to injury, unbeknown to me, during the three days before I became aware of this situation, I received an infringement notice for driving an unregistered vehicle with a $400 plus fine!
Paul Grigg, White Hills.
Attending MONA's excellent opening weekend of the "Oceans of Air" exhibition, with accompanying music on the lawn and inside the museum, it may have been a "long draw-back" to the past with several attendees outside enjoying a reminiscent smoke!
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea.
A gentle reminder for your readers that the arrival of Jesus is the reason for the season.
Pat Gartlan, Hobart.
The ban on women entering universities in Afghanistan is a good indication that Taliban males have a real fear of women outsmarting them at every level.
Ed Sianski, West Moonah.
