Do AFL players need perfect stadium conditions?

I want to draw a potentially serious situation to the attention of all vehicle owners concerning registration and insurance. Recently I renewed (as I have done countless times before) my registration online by BPAY. I put in the correct information and the essential reference number. I received a receipt from my bank, which I wrote on my registration paper to prove I had paid. Three days later, a large amount of money appeared in my account (alerted to me by my banking App). At first, I thought it was a payment from a customer, but it did not match any fee I usually charge. I investigated further and found the BPAY payment I had made to State Growth had been returned to my bank account three days after I had paid it.