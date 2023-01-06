A large seal was found by two veterinarians driving near the junction of Relbia road and White Hills road which slipped away, out of reach to be rescued.
Parks and Wildlife Service Tasmania attended the scene with assistance from the veterinarians to sedate the seal when it was startled awake and slipped into a small nearby body of water, out of range to be lifted out by machinery.
The seal appeared to be in healthy condition.
The Parks and Wildlife Service Tasmania asked drivers around the area to be careful and call the whale hotline 0427 WHALES (0427 942 537) if the seal is sighted.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
