An Australian Fur Seal found alive on a road near Relbia caused traffic disruption and escaped to the water before veterinarians could attend to its well-being.
The estimated 120-kilogram seal was found near the junction of Relbia and White Hills road on Friday by veterinarians Lydia Brichta and Angela Offord, who happened to be driving along the road.
"We thought it was a dead deer but realised it was a live seal with a paddock behind it near the rivulet," Dr Brichta said.
"We stopped and directed traffic away and contacted the Department of Parks and Wildlife."
"The seal then decided to cross the road and got us very worried; we thought about getting the police to direct traffic.
"He went back down the rivulet and was just hanging around there."
Ms Brichta and Ms Offord drove to Launceston to visit different veterinarian clinics to get sedatives and other supplies, but by the time they got back, the seal decided he had other plans.
"He stayed in one spot for ages that would have been quite convenient to sedate him and lift him up onto the road, where he could then be transported to Greens Beach," Dr Brichta said.
"By the time we'd gone to town to get what we needed, he'd gone back into the water."
"We waited for another half hour and he didn't come back out, but fortunately he was heading off downstream again."
A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Environment said the Marine Conservation Program received reports on Friday of a male Australian Fur Seal on the road near White Hills in the state's North.
"The seal is in reasonable condition but has travelled far from the coastal area," the spokesperson said.
"The Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania is currently monitoring the seal."
According to the NRE, Australian fur seals are found on the coast of New South Wales, down around Tasmania to Victoria and South Australia.
It is the most common seal in Tasmanian waters and breeds on small isolated rocks in Bass Strait between October and January.
Adult male seals can grow to 200 to 225 centimetres and weigh 220 to 360 kilograms.
Dr Brichta said the seal looked to be in a healthy condition.
"I could not tell you a fat from a skinny seal myself but the marine biologist on site said he's in pretty good nick," she said.
"They like to lounge around during the day and get some sun which is what we saw him doing. Potentially he travelled downstream a long way chasing eels."
"I think it's great the parks and wildlife and marine team are out and ready to work."
The NRE spokesperson said members of the public can make reports to the Marine Conservation Program "Marine Mammal Hotline" on 0427 WHALES (0427 942 537).
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
