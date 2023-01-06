21 Tasmanians died with COVID-19 in December last year

A week after Christmas last year, the number of COVID-19 cases in the community appeared to be on the decline, with George Town reporting the highest number of cases per 1,000 poulation across Tasmania.
At the same time elderly Tasmanians aged 85 and over recorded the highest case rate across the state, and had increased case numbers while all other age groups declined.
There were 21 deaths reported with COVID-19 across December, including nine deaths in the week leading up to Christmas.
The total number of cases in the last week of the year were the lowest recorded for the month of December, dropping from 2,288 cases at the end of the first week, down to 1,640 on 31 December.
In the lead up to Christmas, Launceston had some of the highest numbers of cases across the state, and in the week after Christmas, Launceston had 339 cases, Devonport had 139, and Burnie had 76.
In the week ending 31 December 2022, George Town had the highest number of reported cases with 8.3 cases per 1,000 population.
In that last week those aged in their thirties recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by those in their sixties.
Up to 83 infants were diagnosed with the virus, while 133 chlidren aged 5 to 11 were reported as also contracting it.
There were 21 deaths reported with COVID-19 across December, including nine deaths in the week leading up to Christmas.
Since November 12, more than 3,100 Tasmanians have been admitted to hospital with COVID-19, with 1,124 of these due to COVID-19 and 109 ending up in intensive care.
Across 2022, more than 14,000 Tasmanians contracted COVID-19 for a second time.
In a 12 month snapshot from December 15, 2021, the last wave of COVID-19 peaked in July and then cases declined steadily until early September.
The report stated that from mid October to December 24, the number of cases increased in all age groups and then declined in all age groups by the end of the year.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.