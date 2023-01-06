The Examiner
COVID-19 declined significantly in Tasmania at the end of 2022

By Isabel Bird
January 6 2023
21 Tasmanians died with COVID-19 in December last year

A week after Christmas last year, the number of COVID-19 cases in the community appeared to be on the decline, with George Town reporting the highest number of cases per 1,000 poulation across Tasmania.

Isabel Bird

