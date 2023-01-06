Stepping up in the absence of an experienced teammate has reaped rewards for Sean Macdonald at the Tasmanian JackJumpers.
The club announced the development player had signed a two-year contract to remain with the Tasmanian NBL side.
The new deal will see him contracted as a development player next season and become a full-time player in the 2024/25 season.
JackJumpers' coach Scott Roth was full of praise for the point guard.
"We're really thrilled to have Sean in our program for at least the next couple of seasons," Roth said.
"He's really thrived in this environment, and we think he has a really bright future with us."
Roth said Macdonald had bought into what the JackJumpers were all about.
Macdonald's stock at the JackJumpers has soared in the absence of Clint Steindl. His minutes on the court have increased so far this season, having made crucial contributions off the bench.
Macdonald said he hoped to remain at the club for a long time and would continue to strive for silverware.
"I'm absolutely loving being a part of this group and feel like this is where I'll get the best out of myself over the next few years," Macdonald said.
"I don't think about the minutes I'm playing, for me it's just getting the job done when I am on the floor and be the best teammate I can for the other guys when I'm not on the floor.
"That's natural for me but it definitely fits with our whole organisation's philosophy and helped me to thrive here.
"It's amazing to have the security of a couple of years, and to be guaranteed a roster spot in NBL25 will be incredible."
The JackJumpers host Melbourne United on Saturday night.
The Tasmanians head into the game as favourites, however United enter the game high on confidence of a 13 point win in their last outing. The game is scheduled for 5.30pm
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.