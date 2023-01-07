The Births, Deaths and Marriage registry has implemented additional security measures to ensure Tasmanians' personal information is safe and secure.
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Elise Archer said the Optus and Medibank data breaches, which occurred in 2022, highlighted the importance of protecting the personal information of Tasmanians.
"We are committed to protecting Tasmanians in all parts of life as we continue to build a caring community," Ms Archer said.
"We know that identity theft is an increasing concern in the community, and so we are continuing to take action where we can to ensure Tasmanians are protected.
"With many organisations requiring BDM certificates prior to accepting a person's identity, a new privacy alert system is now in effect to better protect Tasmanian consumers and provide greater peace of mind," she said.
Ms Archer said the government would continue to protect Tasmanians and their privacy, with further system or process updates to be considered should they be needed.
The new privacy alert can be attached to records if an individual believes their identity may have been compromised. The alert will trigger BDM to undertake additional identity checks if they receive an application for a new certificate from this person.
"Additionally, all certificates issued by BDM are issued with a unique certificate number," Ms Archer said.
"This has been in place for several years and means that in the event a certificate is reported as lost or stolen, the individual document can be cancelled and any replacement document issued has a new certificate number," she said.
Anyone concerned their identity may have been compromised and would like to take advantage of this new privacy alert system can contact BDM by phone on 1300 135 513.
In October 2022, 2.1 million customers of Optus had their ID documents exposed after a massive data breach. About 1.2 million of the ID numbers stolen include driver's licences.
In September 2022, the state government announced they were working to deliver a solution for those driver's license holders affected by the Optus data hack.
"The Tasmanian Government is monitoring the cyber-attack impacting telecommunications provider Optus very closely and taking appropriate action," they said in September.
"The Tasmanian Government Cyber Security team are working with Optus, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, and other jurisdictions to understand the full impact of the hack on Tasmanians," they said.
If you are a victim of a scam, you can lodge a report by visiting www.cyber.gov.au/report.
