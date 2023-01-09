Sick local grandmother dragged into Sydney court case

A Launceston grandmother currently in treatment for a serious illness is being forced to testify in a long-running Sydney defamation case for the second time in two years, after a court in New South Wales lost parts of the recording of her key testimony in 2020.
Marcia Fawdry worked as a psychiatric nurse and later director of nursing in the Chelmsford Private Hospital in Sydney during the 1970s, when doctors there were using experimental deep sleep therapy and electro-convulsive therapy on patients.
At least twenty-four patients undertaking these treatments died at the hospital during that period.
The events became the subject of a defamation case after the publication of a book in 2016 - Fair Game: The Incredible Untold Story of Scientology in Australia, by Steve Cannane.
Two of the doctors working at the hospital at the time - Dr John Gill and then-doctor John Herron - sued the publisher and the author for defamation.
Ms Fawdry, who has been living in Tasmania since the early 1980s, was called to give evidence at the trial in 2020, but key parts of the recording were later lost by the court.
"There would have been several copies of that evidence. How can they all have been lost? That's what I want to know," Ms Fawdry said.
Dr Gill and Mr Herron lost the defamation case, but later successfully appealed the decision, and their lawyers applied to Federal Court Justice Robert Bromwich to seek new testimony from Ms Fawdry ahead of a new trial scheduled for July 3 this year.
Just prior to Christmas, Justice Bromwich ordered the court to travel to Launceston to hear Ms Fawdry's testimony again.
She said she did not want to testify because she is medically unwell, and is "sick to death" of the Chelmsford case.
"It's been 44 years since I left Chelmsford and it's still going on ... all because this bloke won't give up," she said.
The events of Chelmsford followed her to Tasmania and initially prevented her from working as a psychiatric nurse in the Tasmanian health system when she arrived in the 1980s; she said she instead went into general nursing.
Justice Bromwich ordered that the testimony be confined to her account of a conversation between herself, Dr Gill, then-doctor Herron and receptionist Mollie Sanson in 1977 or 1978, in which they discussed a patient, Barry Hart.
"Mine was the only bit of evidence that was missing, so that's all they've got to come down for is my testimony on that particular document of Barry's," she said.
Ms Fawdry in 2020 testified that in the conversation, they discussed how they could disguise the fact that the patient, Mr Hart, had not signed an electro-convulsive therapy consent form.
"I can recall someone suggesting that perhaps we could - they could - put a pathology report over the top of [the ECT consent form] to disguise the fact that that particular form wasn't signed for," Ms Fawdry said during the 2020 hearing.
Ms Fawdry and three other former Chelmsford nurses testified in 2020 that John Herron performed the ECT on the patients undergoing DST nearly nightly. Another doctor, Ian Gardiner, administered ECT to the patients during the day. Dr Gill was part-owner of the hospital.
The use of DST and ECT treatments by the doctors at the hospital was eventually exposed by a nurse who was later revealed to have been a member of the Church of Scientology.
Chelmsford became one of the Church's biggest successes in its campaign against psychiatry.
Chief psychiatrist at the hospital and the man responsible for overseeing the DST treatments, Dr Harry Bailey, committed suicide in 1985, leaving a suicide note saying that "Scientology and the forces of madness" had won.
Mr Herron, who was struck off as a doctor in 1997 for medical malpractice unrelated to Chelmsford, was an applicant in the defamation case with Dr Gill until his death in February 2021.
