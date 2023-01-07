Launceston's Music in the Park is set to return once more on Sunday with local musicians providing free entertainment at the City Park rotunda.
The event will run for more than a month as varied acts play their tunes in a relaxed environment.
The first band will be The Ferguson Brothers, who are four brothers who share their passion for music.
Band leader Lucas Ferguson is looking forward to entertaining a large crowd.
"When you're playing for a big group of people, everything goes up to another level and it becomes more exciting, becomes higher stakes," he said.
"When you're improvising a lot of music like we do with a bigger crowd, that pushes you further to the edge, you get a little bit more cheeky with what you play and where you take the music.
So Music in the Park is fun, because it is a relaxed event, but it's a chance for us guys to really take it somewhere a bit crazy at times, because you're waiting to see the reaction of the crowd."
Launceston mayor Danny Gibson said he is expecting to see plenty tourists join the familiar faces in the crowd.
"We know that this is a much loved event, not only by locals who look forward to it each year, but importantly for the significant number of tourists that are around in our city at the moment," he said.
"At the park, there's going to be free train rides for children and there's opportunity for families to pack a chair or a picnic rug and enjoy this free summer program."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
