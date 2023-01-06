Government 'must force it'

Tasmania won't get council mergers unless the state government forces them, former local government minister Jim Cox says.
Mr Cox said he was surprised amalgamation was not "front and centre" in the Local Government Board's state government-commissioned review of the future of local government.
"Why do we need 29 councils?" the long-serving former Launceston councillor said.
"It's over-governing.
"Some of the councils are terrific, some are good and some, I think, have reached their use by date."
The state government has had a long-running no forced mergers policy, as did the previous Labor government in which Mr Cox served.
But Mr Cox said he pushed behind the scenes for mergers without success, and would push for them today.
"It's got to be driven by government," he said, doubting councils would ever merge voluntarily.
"I drove from Hobart one night to meet two councils who wanted to amalgamate.
"By the time we got back to Hobart, they'd changed their minds."
Mr Cox said similar things happened with three separate pairs of councils.
"I couldn't get it up and running as a thing from government, but I was always hopeful someone would," he said.
Current Local Government Minister Nic Street has said the board's final recommendations will be considered.
It has suggested three main "potential reform pathways" at this stage.
They are:
Mr Cox also wanted changes to how deputy mayors were elected.
Like mayors, they are currently elected by the public.
Mr Cox argued it would be better to have deputies elected by the other councillors following elections.
"There's nothing to prevent somebody without any (council) experience at all becoming a deputy mayor," he said.
"I firmly believe the role of the deputy is to replace the mayor where necessary and to have a complete understanding of how the council works."
He said councils were businesses, and big corporations would not have directors who knew nothing about the business.
Mayors are also popularly elected.
Mr Cox's view on mayoral eligibility was more nuanced than his view on deputies.
He said there used to be a rule mayors had to have previous council experience.
He suggested people should be eligible to run for mayor if they had council experience or senior experience in the business or political world, but not if they had none of those things.
