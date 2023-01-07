The Examiner

Rock on - our own island escape

January 7 2023 - 8:30pm
We are island people who escape to islands. We move from relative obscurity and isolation to deeper isolation in the hope of finding peace. It is a difficult to comprehend character trait for those who are not us but for those who call Tasmania home, it is the way we are, determined and courageous in the face of difficulty or challenge yet protective of our space.

Revered American author Ernest Hemingway told the story of Thomas Hudson in Islands in the Stream, a posthumously published novel in three parts with the first, The Sea When Young, returning to my consciousness when recently visiting Diamond Island not far from the township of Bicheno on the East Coast.

