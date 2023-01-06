Born and raised in Launceston, Kate Rigby is making a name for herself playing alongside the likes of Melbourne pop-punkers Slowly Slowly and taking a slot in the Launceston Summer Series.
It's the first festival-type experience for Ms Rigby, who said she's looking forward to the day.
"It's going to be lovely warm weather and I'm really excited," Ms Rigby said.
Coming from a musical family, Ms Rigby took an interest in music from a young age.
"I had always been a singer," she said. "My brother and I used to busk in Brisbane Street Mall and once he started producing and writing music in his band Full Collapse, I was inspired to write my own stuff as well.
"My music teacher at St Patrick's, Alex Wadley, really mentored me and helped me get my music out there."
"He helped me record my first single Flying Blind."
Ms Rigby said she found finding the time to write and record a challenging part of the process.
"I'm a very busy person and do lots in and out of school so finding time to slow down and let myself be creative is probably the hardest part," she said.
She said she's always been inspired by female lead artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Camp Cope and Tasmanian artist Bec Stevens.
"It's nice to link lyrics back to other women who have done great things," Ms Rigby said.
"Bec Stevens grew up in Launceston and started out busking here as well. To see her now play on stages like Falls Festival is really cool.
"Launceston is very niche in terms of the small city vibe, but because it's a small city I'm given opportunities like the Summer Series, especially through the Rock Challenge that Brad Harbeck organises.
"It allows me to not only share my music, but hear what other people are writing about as well."
Ms Rigby said it's easy for musicians to get washed out in bigger cities.
"You'd think opportunities in small towns would be limited but it's really the opposite way around," she said.
"There's so much talent here and because everyone knows everyone so you get these intimate moments."
She said she hopes to release a new single this year.
"Being a young musician it's tricky to know what I want out of my music during the producing process," Ms Rigby said.
"I have a performance coming up at Festivale this year as well."
"I want to play some more local shows and definitely write more music."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
