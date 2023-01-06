A small, intimate festival held in a secret location in Heybridge is set to kick off on Saturday, with big mainland names Kim Churchill and Alex Lahey taking the stage alongside local acts.
Good Gumnuts organiser Harry Badcock said there's a handful of tickets left for the 300 person limit festival.
"It's the first time we've run the festival to this scale," Mr Badcock said.
"We had a test run last year with about 100 people featuring Kim Churchill and a few local bands and we decided to scale it up a bit more this year."
"We're at capacity at 300 and added the rest of the lineup to it along with Kim returning and Alex Lahey."
He said the festival is in a secret location.
"It's in Heybridge and if anyone knows Heybridge, they can take a guess at where it is. It's not that big of a place," Mr Badcock said.
"Everyone is really excited and so are the bands."
He said the festival name was inspired by the nature around the area.
"Last year we called it 'Anniversary festival' because it fell on my wife and I's anniversary, but we thought it was a bit of a poxy name."
"We came out to the venue and found heaps of gumtrees around, so that's where the name comes from."
Besides music entertainment, merchandise will be available as well as games for kids and food trucks.
"We've got a kids area with a few little games, nothing too serious."
"Hopefully it's good vibes all around."
Camping areas quickly filled out for those wanting to immerse themselves in the experience.
"There are about 60 to 70 people on-site camping," he said.
Mr Badcock said he hopes to expand the festival to a size that fits 5000 people in the future.
"We'll just keep scaling up next year and see what feedback we get from this one and see how we can grow it."
Updates on tickets are available through the Good Gumnuts Facebook page.
Gates open at 10am and cut off entry to the festival is at 6pm.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
