UTAS Stadium hurdle, Anthony Albanese speaks proposed AFL stadium

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated January 6 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 1:33pm
Future development of Launceston's UTAS Stadium will be considered alongside a potential new AFL stadium at Macquarie Point, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

