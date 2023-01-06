The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian Government moves to ban the public display of Nazi symbols

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated January 6 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The bill is expected to be debated in Parliament this year.

The government has released a draft bill that will make the display of Nazi symbols illegal in Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.