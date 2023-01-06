Tasmania produce another dominant WNCL win over Queensland

Elyse Villani and Nicola Carey were at their best as Tasmania cruised to a double bonus point, seven-wicket win over Queensland.
Having defeated the ladder-leading Fire by 72 runs on Wednesday, the Tigers backed up the result in equally dominant fashion - bowling them out for 132 before chasing the runs down for the loss of three wickets in the 18th over.
Carey set the table for Villani's unbeaten 48-ball knock of 57 as the all-rounder took 3-27 to lead a dominant bowling performance by the Tigers after a strong Queensland start.
Despite losing Georgia Voll early on, the Fire set a solid platform through Charli Knott (22), Ellie Johnston (17) and Nicola Carey (22).
However, when Johnston was run-out by Tigers skipper Elyse Villani at 2-70, the wheels began to fall off - sparking a collapse of 7-31 as Tasmania's bowlers took the upper hand.
Like Wednesday's match, a last-wicket stand involving Caitlin Mair (20*), who was promoted from 11 to eight in the batting order, saved the Fire from a complete collapse - combining with Grace Parsons (14) in a 31-run stand.
As all six Tigers bowlers took wickets, Nicola Carey was the pick of them, finishing her 10 overs with 3-27, while Sarah Coyte broke the final partnership to finish with figures of 2-14 off 6.5 overs.
The Tigers started the chase aggressively and Lizelle Lee was an early victim of it, smacking her first ball for four before getting a leading edge that went straight up in the air and was caught by Mair behind the stumps.
Villani continued the aggression as she stepped up to the opening role, hitting four 4s off Courtney Sippel's second over - the innings' third - which went for 22.
Villani and Carey kept the foot firmly on the pedal but bringing Greater Northern Raider Ruth Johnston into the Queensland attack marked the end of the partnership as Carey was run-out.
Hitting to short fine-leg, Carey hesitated as Villani ran, seeing the former dismissed at the non-striker's end for 21 to bring in Emma Manix-Geeves.
Manix-Geeves was clinical in her 27-ball spell, hitting six fours - the majority of them coming off Raiders teammate Ruth Johnston - as she made 29 before hitting a Parsons ball to the backtracking Nicola Hancock as the Tigers needed 10 more runs.
Naomi Stalenberg came in and scored seven of those 10 while Villani made her second half-century of the WNCL.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.