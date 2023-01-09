The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Gamers seek rebound

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
January 10 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Australia's video games industry is in the midst of a boom, growing revenues by about 26 per cent last year and employ numbers by nearly 60 per cent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.