At the beginning of 2022, borders had been open for two weeks and COVID had started to spread throughout the state.
As the number of infections rose, along with COVID-related deaths, the government and public health authorities began to face pressure over lifting one of the state's most significant virus-related restrictions.
The message consistently was: Tasmanians had to learn to live with COVID.
While this was happening, the Education Department, school staff and parents began to plan for the start of the school year and how the virus would be managed.
Education Minister Sarah Courtney was heavily criticised for being on vacation in France as the start of the school year neared.
Upon her return, she became the first of four ministers to resign over the year.
Ms Courtney, who was elected to Parliament in 2014, blamed her onerous ministerial workload for the decision and cited a desire to spend more time with family.
In a matter of weeks, another minister Jane Howlett submitted her resignation to former premier Peter Gutwein, though would remain in Parliament.
She said she had made the decision to relinquish her portfolios for personal reasons, though the government soon faced sustained questions about her relationship with Tasmania JackJumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse while she was Sports Minister.
The next member of the government to fall was Peter Gutwein who had led the state through the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.
Mr Gutwein had entered Parliament in 2002 and instantly won a reputation as an astute operator.
In announcing his resignation from politics altogether, he said that he had nothing left in the tank to give.
Jeremy Rockliff, who had entered Parliament the same year as Mr Gutwein and who had served as deputy leader of the Liberals since 2006, was placed in the top job and retained the key health portfolio.
His potential challenger was Michael Ferguson, who was appointed second in charge.
He pledged to serve as a loyal Deputy Premier.
The last resignation from the government came from Jacquie Petrusma in July - again, for family reasons.
The resignations on the government's front bench led to the elections of Lara Alexander, Simon Wood and Dean Young on countbacks.
After years of discussion and a parliamentary inquiry, both houses of Parliament voted to restore the House of Assembly to 25 members.
There was scarely an argument in Parliament against the move to boost numbers in the lower house by 10, with the five electorates to have seven members following the next state election.
Laws to crack down on protest activity in Tasmania passed Parliament in August, though with amendments in the upper house.
The bill had sought to introduce new offences for public nuisance and trespass into the Police Offences Act, along with increased penalties.
These penalties were reduced upon amendment and provisions for the new offences were softened with the section on public nuisance dropped completely.
Under the laws, police are required to prove protesters substantially obstructed workers in a workplace.
Protesters who obstruct work in their own workplace as part of an industrial dispute are carved out of the new laws.
Following the passing of legislation, a new housing authority Homes Tasmania was formed in October.
The body will ultimately be responsible for the delivery of 10,000 new social and affordable homes by 2032.
The government in 2022 announced it would introduce pre-commitment, card-based gaming for poker machines by the end of 2024.
The move was welcomed by most, but slammed by the Tasmanian Hospitality Association with claims that pubs and clubs had been blindsided by the move.
Gaming cards are to have pre-set default limits that can be changed by players at any time.
The limits are $100 a day, $500 a month and $5000 a year.
Anyone wanting to spend more than $5000 a year will need to prove that they have the finances to do so.
Tasmania will be the first jurisdiction to introduce this type of gaming regulation in Australia.
Hearings for the Commission of Inquiry into state responses to institutional child sexual abuse gripped and shocked anyone who witnessed or read about them.
The inquiry was set up after mounting claims of abuse within the state's health and education sector and at the Ashley Youth Detention Centre.
Day after day, commissioners heard evidence of a complaints that were either unknown or not addressed by management, cover-ups and obfuscation, and systemic failures in the sharing of information between departments and authorities.
The hearings prompted a parliamentary apology to victims of institutional child sexual abuse, led by Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
Last year may have been a tough and often unstable year for the government - and the same could be said for Labor.
The party had a bruising election campaign in 2021, a short-lived leadership change, and persistent in-fighting which carried over into 2022.
This led to the national executive effectively taking over the state branch in an effort to improve culture within the party and reinstate trust among voters.
ALP national secretary Paul Erickson said the state party needed a circuit-breaker to rebuild which came in the form of former senators Nick Sherry and Doug Cameron.
The intervention has suspended the state party's administrative committee and put a pause on state conferences until 2025.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the intervention was welcomed as it gave the party the best chance of returning to power after the next election.
Despite this massive bump in the road, the party did, however, get some love from voters in two of the upper house elections over the year, retaining the seats of Elwick and Pembroke.
