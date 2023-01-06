The North Esk Rowing Club has received an automated external defibrillator as part of the Tasmanian government's community fund.
With a budget of $1 million, the program is set deliver 90 new AEDs to communities across the state, bringing the total figure to 360 devices.
Acting-Premier and Health Minister, Michael Ferguson, outlined the importance of the equipment in helping paramedics revive a cardiac arrest sufferer.
"A cardiac arrest can occur anywhere at any time, and where a cardiac arrest has occurred, every minute is a valuable minute," he said.
"It also means that members of the public who aren't even trained in using defibrillators can nonetheless get access to one of these devices, take it to the patient who may have experienced cardiac arrest, and follow the verbal instructions that the machine will give them, also potentially be coached by a triple zero operator, and maybe save that person's life.
"We already have plenty of examples of where AEDs around Tasmania have saved somebody's life and allowed them to get back to hospital for coronary care, and also back to their normal life."
Assistant director of operations for Ambulance Tasmania, Alistair Shephard, said that having more AEDs in the community dramatically increases the chance for survival.
"Prior to our ambulance paramedics arriving on scene, we know that up to approximately 30,000 Australians a year suffer out of hospital sudden cardiac arrest," he said.
"The early access to the defibrillation program really assists to mitigate and provide up to 70-per-cent chance of survival in those circumstances."
For anyone looking to be proactive when it comes to preparing for a cardiac arrest, Mr Shephard said he recommends downloading the free Staying Alive app on your phone, which provides active locations for AEDs in your area.
