Bowls Tasmania gala week ready to hit Northern greens

The state's best will be on show in Launceston at Bowls Tasmania's gala week from Saturday to Wednesday.
Trevallyn Bowls Club will play host to the spectacle, with Longford, Kings Meadows and North Launceston Bowls Clubs all acting as supports.
Several Australian champions will be on show with Rob McMullen (open singles) as well as Ollie Morrison, Jonty Hayes, Lachie Thurley and Codi Marshall (under-18 boys' fours) all in action.
Bowls Tasmania bowlers of the year Josh Walker-Davis and Rae Simpson will be keen to show the form that won them the awards, while the three Tasmanian Tridents - Rebecca Van Asch, Taelyn Male and Michael Sims - as well as former member Mark Nitz, will take to the greens.
In recent years, Bowls Tasmania have grown the Tasmanian Championships back to the sport's glory days with the introduction of the gala week, with a second one to be played in March to complete the titles.
"Bowls Tasmania has worked really hard in recent years to develop its gala week of bowls and we are confident with the terrific support of Bowls North and players from all over Tasmania that we will see continued success in this event," chief executive Rob McGuire said.
The gala week includes the hosting of the Tasmanian open men's and women's triples and mixed pairs, bowling arm singles and pairs and junior boys' and girls' singles and pairs championships.
The second round of the juniors statewide challenge involving junior representative teams from the North-West Coast, Launceston and Hobart will be played at Longford on Sunday.
Bowls Tasmania will be live streaming grand finals on its Facebook page from Sunday through to Wednesday.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
