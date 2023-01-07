Try to contemplate a rare spectacle of a conservative government plunging headlong into the seductive trappings of socialism.
Jeremy Rockliff has tied, or tangled, his premiership to the twin objectives of an initially outclassed AFL team and a new stadium, both partly funded and managed by a veteran conservative government with little or no commercial experience in running a national team.
If either fails or struggles, so does the government.
It's an election winner or loser, based on faith. An open field of dreams founded on an ethereal business case: "Build it and they will come."
In spite of all the risks of cost overruns, petty politics, and mismanagement the premier has hoisted his colours on a nine-hectare piece of industrial real estate that has only ever produced bad news due to inaction.
It is a grand plan, heaving and seething with booby traps.
A gold plated pathway to sporting glory, in the midst of a cost of living crisis and a broken health system.
Here's the strategy. The premier needs to secure federal support from a potentially hostile government, while securing community support from a traditionally parochial and unforgiving public.
In doing so, he needs to show that the government can achieve both a sporting Taj Mahal, together with a national footy team, while overcoming the health crisis, so battlers can get hip replacements, ambulances and affordable footy tickets in reasonable time.
Health has doubled in outlays over the past decade, so that now it saps a third of the state budget each year and employs almost 16,000 on a head count. The workforce has grown steadily each year.
But an intolerant public want much more.
They want their elite sport and they want their gold standard health services and the Labor opposition will campaign for them to get both.
The team and stadium will cost Tasmanians $375 million towards the stadium, $60 million to establish an AFL team and $12 million a year for 12 years to manage the team.
That's a $600 million sporting commitment, playing hostage to the demands of an insatiable health system.
The government can't have the team without the stadium and can't have either without overcoming the perennial health debacle.
You can add to that housing waiting lists and rising energy costs.
If Bec White can't wangle this into a negative scare campaign through to 2025, an election year, when the stadium construction is due to start, she should hand over to David O'Byrne. I have no doubt he could.
As for managing this giant undertaking the government will have to show how the stadium is far superior to upgrading UTAS stadium or Blundstone Arena.
The business case says the Hobart ground is mired in suburbs, while Launceston is bookended by the North Esk River and Invermay Road.
But seating wise, the Mac Point stadium is only marginally bigger and I wonder whether the retractable roof would hamper any further expansion.
True, interstate roster games do not attract big crowds other than matches involving the top four teams and at finals times.
But, what's the point of a big new stadium if seating for 23,000 is the standard? The business case says 5000 fans will fly to Hobart for each match. Really?
It assumes that Hobart will never have to host a big game or a final. Why not? Who is going to invest in big footy events if the ticket sales stop at 23,000?
The biggest risk for Rockliff is Bass and UTAS Stadium, which former PM John Howard earmarked and funded as the home of footy in the state, with Bellerive excelling at cricket.
What's in it for the North? What could the state government possibly do to compensate the North for losing its home of footy?
As if competitive interstate clubs are going to settle for York Park or Bellerive when there's a modern stadium going begging in Hobart city.
As if York Park or the Silverdome will be able to compete for big concerts or conventions, when there's a modern stadium in Hobart, offering modern facilities, with seating and standing capacity in the stands and on the playing field for 30,000.
The business case projects that the AFL team will generate $120 million a year in revenue and the stadium $85 million a year in additional economic activity.
I don't have to be an economist to guess these are best-case scenarios that either will never materialise, or take much longer to achieve. They assume too much in a perfect world.
Personally I think it's a grand plan and the best plan for Mac Point, but the pathway forward is long and perilous.
For starters most of our federal Liberal MPs oppose the stadium, and that alone makes it so much easier politically for the Albanese government to baulk at the $240 million federal contribution the state is seeking.
And, that's just round one. On the bright side, nobody can say we don't know what Jeremy Rockliff stands for.
