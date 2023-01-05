Tasmania's eReferral system reached a major milestone on Thursday as doctors can now send electronic referrals to the Launceston General Hospital.
This system allows general practitioners to transfer patient information to the hospital's outpatient department without the need for emails, faxes, letters or scanned referrals.
Hospitals North chief executive Jen Duncan said the process is not only streamlined, but secure.
"The eReferral process will make sure the right information is going to the clinicians so they can make clinical decisions around their referrals," Ms Duncan said.
READ MORE: How did prison escape flee authorities?
"Rather than having to go back and get more information or clarify something with GPs, all of the information will be collated into that referral.
"Hopefully we can get through a higher volume of patients as well."
The system uses HealthLink SmartForms for primary care users with a hospital referral management system created by Healthcare Software. There is no cost to GPs and other healthcare providers to use it.
Primary Health Tasmania chief executive Phil Edmondson said it seemed strange not to have this kind of technology in an age where everything was done by computer.
"It will hugely cut down time and costs associated with older forms of communication like stamps and reduces the challenges associated with clinical risk," Mr Edmondson said.
"It ensures the GP gets an immediate response to an eReferral where previously they might have to wait days for it.
"The reality is a much simplified overdue process."
Deloraine Medical Centre medical director Johannes Schonborn said it saves time and paper.
"It more reliable than fax as you get an acknowledgement of receipt on the same day," Dr Schonborn said.
"The feedback from my doctors is the interface is easy to use. The switch was quite easy as it guides you through the referral process."
Ms Duncan said eReferral processes varied across the country.
"It's great Tasmania got on board with this and are enabling it to happen," she said.
"We've got about 4000 eReferrals processed in the past few months and it's still going strong."
Mr Edmondson said Tasmania will be the first state to have it as a whole-of-state process.
"The issues associated with clinical risk can't be underestimated in terms of transfer of care," he said.
"Confirmation is provided, the GP knows it's been received and there's no risk of a patient getting lost without the referral being affected."
He said an eReferral system needs to happen in order to create an integrated system.
"We often hear of a system that's not integrated where you have several bits of work going on in different spaces," Mr Edmondson said.
READ MORE: Sanity CD shop set to close
"It's incredibly risky for patients and it's problematic and confusing for practitioners in the various areas that they come from."
Acting Premier Michael Ferguson said this change would allow patients to receive their medical care sooner, without unnecessary red tape holding things up.
"We will continue to invest in our health system to ensure more Tasmanians are receiving the care they need sooner as we deliver our plan to strengthen Tasmania's future and build a caring community," Mr Ferguson said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.