The health union says the state government's updated wages and conditions offer for paramedics is the last chance before workers escalate industrial action.
The Health and Community Services Union Tasmania and the state government met on January 4, having negotiated throughout Christmas and the New Year.
HACSU Tasmania industrial manager Robbie Moore said the union was expecting an updated offer from the government on January 6.
"They haven't moved enough, especially around meal breaks and fatigue, but we are having ongoing discussions with them as we speak.
"We've certainly made it clear to them what's needed for us to accept the updated offer."
If it is unhappy with the new offer, Mr Moore said HACSU would escalate industrial action.
"The executive sub-branch of the paramedic part of our union will be meeting, and they'll be looking very much at a campaign that will escalate and take more significant action in order to bring this to a head."
While it was unclear precisely what the escalated action would involve, Mr Moore suggested that paramedics might be taking meal and rest breaks during the intervals they demanded during negotiations with the government.
"That could see delays in responses to less urgent cases and things like that.
"We are working through that with members currently."
Mr Moore said improved conditions and wages for paramedics were vital.
"What does it take for the government to take paramedics seriously?
"The reality is that the service is at a crisis point.
"All that paramedics and Ambulance Tasmania staff are trying to get is an agreement that ensures that they have a safe workplace where they can recruit and retain staff.
"If the government can't do that at a time where we're seeing patient transport offices driving ambulances, when will they ever see the light?"
A government spokesperson said it urged HACSU to accept the updated paramedic offer.
"The government has been working closely with HACSU representatives and will shortly be providing HACSU with a final offer that addresses the key issues raised by the union.
"We urge HACSU to endorse the offer and take it to members as soon as possible to ensure an effective date of December 1 2022.
"We want our hard-working Ambulance officers to benefit in the same way as thousands of other state servants with the registration of other Agreements in December 2022, including the Public Sector Unions Wage Agreement."
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.