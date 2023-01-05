The Examiner

Innovative study planned for critically-endangered species

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated January 5 2023 - 3:50pm, first published 3:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.