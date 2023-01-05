Tasmanian cafes and restaurants are in for a difficult 2023 if the results of MyState Bank's New Year Spending Survey are to be believed.
With higher interest rates and prices draining wallets, economists have been predicting for a while that 2023 will be a year of belt tightening for many, and the survey of 1000 Australians released today seems to bear that out.
"In a nutshell, 2022 was really tough financially for many Tasmanians, and in 2023 ... the cost of living pressures and threat of further Reserve Bank of Australia rate rises ... aren't going away just yet," said MyState Bank chief executive officer Brett Morgan.
According to the results of the survey, seven in ten Australians expect to cut spending in 2023, with dining out at restaurants, takeaway coffees and streaming services most cited as areas to make savings in.
"By a long shot, the most popular ways to save are eating out less, packing your own lunch, not buying coffees and cutting streaming services," Mr Morgan said.
That's bad news for the state's many cafes and restaurants, some of which have already noticed their customers spending less.
Launceston cafe owner Paul Giddins said last year he had already cut down on orders of coffee beans as his customers purchased less coffee.
He thought the rising cost of living and the higher interest rates and mortgage repayments were the reasons.
Interestingly, cutting gym memberships or eating less meat - whose price has soared in recent years - did not feature high on the list of planned spending cuts, according to the results of the survey.
"The survey confirmed that the least popular options to save money were turning vegetarian, cancelling or changing a holiday and quitting a gym membership," Mr Morgan said.
