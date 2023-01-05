A new 'All-access All-weather' bus stop has been built on Invermay Road as part of a state government alliance with local councils to improve public transport infrastructure.
Councils from around the state are being asked to apply for their piece of a $10 million grant to improve bus stop shelters.
READ MORE: How did prison escape flee authorities?
Acting premier and minister for infrastructure and transport, Michael Ferguson, said the program will aim to modernise the outdated bus infrastructure.
"We're a bus state and I grew up catching buses to school in country areas at my home in Bridgenorth, and lots of memories of standing in the cold and in the rain, and on hot days standing in the sun, we want to change that," he said.
"In Tasmania we haven't done bus shelters particularly well, and we've got a lot of catching up to do."
While the shelters improve conditions for bus passengers, they also comply with the Disability Discrimination Act, meaning they are accessible to everyone.
Council applications opened Thursday, and will close next month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.