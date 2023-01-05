The Examiner
Tasmania government launches $10 million bus stop grant

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 6 2023 - 10:30am
New bus stop on Invermay Road. Pictures by Rod Thompson

A new 'All-access All-weather' bus stop has been built on Invermay Road as part of a state government alliance with local councils to improve public transport infrastructure.

