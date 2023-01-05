The Launceston General Hospital helipad has been temporarily moved to Launceston Airport after it failed to meet the updated Civil Aviation Safety Authority regulations.
The Tasmanian Government has announced the airport as the new location as of January 1, because it is already equipped with a critical care and fixed-wing base that can accommodate the helicopter.
LGH's current helipad, which transports approximately 30 patients per year, failed to comply with the CASA requirements on the grounds of size, lighting, and location.
Plans by the state government for an upgrade already underway.
Infrastructure Department deputy secretary Shane Gregory said Launceston should be confident in the effectiveness of the new location. "I want to reassure the community the helicopter service will still be available for patients from across Tasmanian communities who require urgent aero-medical transport to Launceston, or transfer to Royal Hobart Hospital, for definitive care," he said.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
