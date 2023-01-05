The Examiner
Launceston Airport will act as Launceston General Hospital's helipad

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 5 2023 - 4:00pm
The Launceston General Hospital helipad will need to be upgraded. Picture by Paul Scambler

The Launceston General Hospital helipad has been temporarily moved to Launceston Airport after it failed to meet the updated Civil Aviation Safety Authority regulations.

