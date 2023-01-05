Public documents filed prior to Christmas have confirmed that Woodside Energy is still pushing ahead with a plan to construct a large renewable energy plant at Bell Bay that will create up to 100 ongoing jobs in the region and eventually produce and export nearly one million tonnes of ammonia per year.
The applications with the federal Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water lodged in December showed plans for a two-stage project to convert power and water into hydrogen, and then into ammonia for export markets.
The global appetite for ammonia, which can be used as a clean fuel and is safer to transport than more flammable hydrogen, is expected to rocket up in coming decades as industry switches away from fossil fuels.
Woodside Energy is due to make a final investment decision on the project this year, and construction of the first phase could commence at the start of next year, according to the project's preliminary timeline.
The documents filed last year included a plan to feed electricity to the plant via both the Tasnetwork grid and from other unnamed wind energy projects.
They also featured a plan to eventually take 58,500 cubic metres of water from the Tamar per day once both phases of the project are complete.
At that time, the plant will be running 24 hours per day, with a total of 750 MW installed electrolysis capacity, and total ammonia production capacity of 800,000 tonnes per year.
During the construction phase, the project will employ as many as 500 workers, and up to 100 once operational.
