For Tasmanians, the recent spell of dry weather may come as a relief following a rather wet spring, however, experts warn that those who suffer allergies or asthma could face a tough summer.
The mixture of windy and dry conditions brings with it an increased density of grass pollen in the air, something that will likely affect most of those with hay fever and asthma.
"We've seen the weather switch to hotter, drier, and in general, more northerly and westerly weather, and that means suddenly the grass has grown, there's flowers and it's sunny," Menzies Institute senior research fellow Penelope Jones said.
"The winds are there and it's been dry, so we've seen much higher pollen counts. We've seen a switch from quite low pollen counts to quite extreme counts, particularly for grass pollen, which is known to be the most common type of pollen that people are allergic to in Tasmania.
"As a general rule on windy days, we get higher pollen counts, and for some people with asthma as well, particularly cold, dry and windy conditions can also be a trigger."
While the conditions may affect some worse than others, Dr Jones outlined useful steps to proactively prevent symptoms from arising.
"Plan your medication, choose not to exercise outdoors, because you're taking in a lot more air and breathing quite heavily when you're exercising outdoors, so that's a good thing to avoid if you think you might be triggered," she said.
"Close the windows - just basic things like that can reduce your exposure. The other good thing to do can be to go and see your GP if you need to.
"At the moment, we're in the summer period where a lot of people might be outdoors and potentially having outdoor parties and functions, and people need to be a little bit cautious about mixing alcohol and antihistamines.
"You can then get really extreme drowsiness that impairs your ability to function and can increase your chances of an injury or an accident."
As for people who know others that are affected by asthma, keeping tabs on their health and wellbeing is also recommended, according to Dr Jones.
"For people who do have asthma, now's a good time just to be checking in, to make sure if their asthma is triggered by pollen, they're taking preventative medication," she said.
"Otherwise tell them to see their GP if they're worried about controlling their asthma."
For those who are looking for regular updates on conditions, the Department of Health has funded a free 'AirRater' app which gives real-time information on pollen count and temperature.
