MONA FOMA ready to bring a weekend of arts and music to Launceston

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
January 6 2023 - 2:30am
The Queer Woodchop performers Ian Sinclair and Loren Kronemyer. Picture by Phillip Biggs

With a little over a month to go, this year's MONA FOMA is jam packed with entertainment, from international acts like Soccer Mommy and Kae Tempist to mind bending absurdist performance pieces; you'll be in for a weekend of entertainment.

