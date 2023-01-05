With a little over a month to go, this year's MONA FOMA is jam packed with entertainment, from international acts like Soccer Mommy and Kae Tempist to mind bending absurdist performance pieces; you'll be in for a weekend of entertainment.
This comprehensive list is just a taste of what's to come from the packed weekend.
Hailing from Nashville, Tennessee is indie rock artist Soccer Mommy. Performing with huge names like Paramore, Vampire Weekend and Phoebe Bridgers in the past, she's kicking off her Australian tour with a night of free music for the Old Tafe Sessions.
Lyrical hip-hop poet Kae Tempest is bringing her newest release The Line is a Curve to Australia, stopping off at MONA FOMA on February 18, joining Soccer Mommy in the Old Tafe Sessions.
US artist Kenneth Tam's video work Breakfast in Bed is the result of him working with seven men he recruited through online postings like Craigslist to participate in a mock men's social club. The result is part social experiment, part absurdist theatre.
Launceston will enjoy hearing their complaints expressed in song through Finnish group The Complaints Choir, who sing complaints submitted by local people about Launceston.
Border Farce by Safdar Ahmed is a video work made in collaboration with Kurdish-Iranian heavy metal guitarist Kazem Kazemi who spent six years detained in Australia's offshore prison camp on Manus Island.
Somewhere between fantasy, reality and a filmed trip to the beach, punk musician Marnie Weber's seaside solitude is disturbed by a group of migratory birds in video work Song Of The Sea Witch.
Out Loud sees Brazilian artist Jonathas de Andrade work with a cast of 100 homeless residents in the city of Recife, Brazil, filming themselves in mirrors.
CHANT is a collaboration with Willow S. Weiland and Tasmanian women's sporting clubs who will choreograph and perform historic and contemporary feminist protest chants.
Hyperbolic Psychedelic Mind Melting Tunnel of Light sees Robin Fox handing over the controls to light, sound and motion to one person at a time.
If you're after a more visceral experience,The Queer Woodchop by Pony Express blends a country competition with queer festivity in a spectacle of splintering wood.
Tickets for the Old Tafe Sessions are free, but you'll need to register online at MONA FOMA's website.
MONA FOMA in Launceston runs from February 17 to 19. More information on the event and performing acts can be found at https://tickets.monafoma.net.au/
