Tasmania grabbed their first point of the indoor hockey national championships as the open women's side produced a draw.
Taking on Queensland in their first game of day three, the Tigers came away with a 3-3 result.
After their opponents scored in the second minute, the Tasmanians hit the scoreboard twice to finish the term in front. They wouldn't score again until the fourth as that goal secured the point.
The men weren't as fortunate, going down to NSW Blues 8-2.
They scored back-to-back goals in the 19th and 22nd minutes, the latter from by Northern player Josh Commins but the NSW outfit proved too strong.
A slow start cost the men in their second game as they went down to Western Australia 7-3.
WA scored the first four goals and the Tigers matched them after that as they scored two in a minute and Kurt Budgeon found the net after the siren.
The second women's game of the day saw them come within a goal of a second point, defeated 5-4 by ACT as Maddy Murphy scored twice.
Northern Tasmania will be well represented in the junior underage events as the championships continue through the month.
In an added bonus, Arb Lockhart and Damon White have been named captain of the under-13 and under-15 boys respectively, with Tabitha Bailey picked as the under-15 girls' vice captain.
Under-18 girls: Jaimie Duffy, Shelby Steward, Chloe White, Phoebe Withington
Under-18 boys: Manu Bates
Under-15 girls: Tabitha Bailey (vc), Finlay Cross, Isabella Martin, Michaela Swindells, Chloe White
Under-15 boys: Damon White (c), Campbell Groves, Arb Lockhart
Under-13 boys: Arb Lockhart (c)
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
