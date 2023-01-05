The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Tasmanian sides continue their national indoor hockey campaigns

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated January 6 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's Kurt Budgeon, who plies his trade for South Launceston, controls the ball against NSW. Picture by Click InFocus

Tasmania grabbed their first point of the indoor hockey national championships as the open women's side produced a draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.