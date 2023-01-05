Ladder leaders Launceston are keen to tap into their two-day form of seasons past as they open their campaign against Mowbray.
The Lions have made every finals series since 2017-18 and coach Andy Gower knows the importance of red-ball wins.
"That's where the premierships are won and lost, so we're really keen to get into 96 overs," he said.
"I think the last two years we've played some really good cricket in the red-ball format, so we're quite excited to just get back into cricket."
Gower said his side are looking to post strong batting totals of 250-plus across the two Saturdays, with the Lions set to be buoyed by the return of their Raiders players next weekend.
Aside from those players, wicket-keeper Charlie Taylor will come into the team, while off-spinner Roy Penn has been putting his name in contention with some strong performances.
The Lions' coach "won't be taking Mowbray lightly" with respected players like Luke Scott and Jimmy Storay in good form and young players Thomas Dwyer and Lachlan Clark coming through.
Scott, who suffered a hamstring scare in the T20 competition, is back and fully fit and looking to break a dry spell at NTCA 1.
"I think they've got a very solid bowling line-up and they use that very well," he said of Launceston.
"They play the NTCA number one very strong and they tend to score runs right down their order, so you've got to be prepared to take 10 wickets.
"It's been a while since we've won there so we'll be looking to rectify that hopefully."
Scott said anticipation for red-ball cricket has brought a buzz around the Eagles' training as he looks for his bowlers to be consistent and batters to build partnerships throughout.
His selected XI won't feature Spencer Hayes for the first week of play after being recalled to the Raiders, while Sam Artis and Ishang Shah are both unavailable.
Sitting just outside the top three, Riverside face South Launceston in what shapes as a crucial game for the Blues.
"They're probably pushing for that top three spot as well so, especially in the first game after Christmas, it's important to kick off the two-day campaign in the right manner and we'll be looking to do that this weekend," captain Pete New said.
"The boys are really keen to get into what we probably consider to be the real cricket, just to be able to sink our teeth into actually building big innings and bowling longer spells."
Tasmanian under-17 and 19 representative Aidan O'Connor is back for the Blues for both weeks, while Cooper Anthes will play week two.
New praised their professionalism.
"They've been playing at a high level under some really good coaches against some professional cricketers ... they really take the professionalism to another level and lead by example in that regard," he said.
South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson believes the Cricket North competition is as close as ever heading into their Riverside clash.
"Riverside have obviously got some really dangerous players and are a really dangerous side," he said.
"I think this year, probably more so than a lot of recent years, anybody in this competition seems to be able to beat anybody else on their day.
"So we'll certainly have to have our guard up and play well to beat them."
The leader said his Knights are eager to get into the two-day format on their home deck as the "pointy end of the season fast approaches".
A stalwart of South's first-grade side, Jackson is looking for them to be better for longer.
"You want your bowlers to be nice and patient and consistent with their areas and with your batters, you want them to be prepared to bat long periods of time and guts it out when there's a tough period and make the runs when they're on offer."
Reigning premiers Westbury have the bye.
