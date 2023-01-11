Check out our online version of this week's Real Estate View for great tips, articles and homes to discover.
4 Bed | 2 Bath | 4 Car
When the architects designed this stunning eco friendly house back in 2016, their brief was simple, and they definitely surpassed it.
This super stylish, low carbon footprint home is exactly what you've been looking for. The features throughout the home are pure quality and the best of the best.
There are many perks when it comes to designing and building your own home. Why bother when there's such a stunning house readily available?
Architecturally constructed to optimise nature's gifts, the home is designed as a sun trap.
With open plan living, a versatile floor plan, double glazing, and extensive solar, you'll want for nothing - this space has it all.
Comprising of four spacious bedrooms, there's room for the whole family, or plenty of guest rooms. The main bedroom has a superb ensuite which oozes class and sophistication.
Life will feel sublime at this property. Whether you're entertaining friends or settling back after a long day at work, the views will never disappoint you - every night will be dinner and a show.
This is your rare opportunity to secure a property of outstanding quality, superbly positioned in the prime location of Lachlan Parade, with beautifully landscaped gardens and expansive views of the mountains and the city.
