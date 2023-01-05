As well as competing in the Oceania Orienteering Championships on home soil in Launceston and St Helens, the titles present a new opportunity for Euan Best.
The 15-year-old, who took up orienteering when he was four alongside his mother, will represent Australia in the Australia-New Zealand Challenge, which is held in conjunction with the championships.
Best found out about his maiden Australian selection through an email.
"That was really exciting, a lot of hard work has been put in to get here and I was really happy," he said.
"There's been a lot of training, getting up at 5.30 to come down to Windsor to go running around the track."
The Launceston Grammar student will represent his country in all four disciplines of the sport - sprint, middle and long distances and relay - alongside Alex Woolford and Eckart Bosman.
Best trains with Esk Valley Orienteering Club and is mentored by Brodie Nankervis, who has represented Australia in the world championships.
Now based on the mainland, Nankervis has worked with Best since his entry into the sport.
"I remember I was still in Tasmania when Euan maybe first did orienteering but was very, very young, so I've got to see him sort of build up from a very young age and he runs for my club in Launceston here.
"Although I don't live in Launceston anymore, I still stay engaged with the club as much as I can so it's always good to see more up-and-coming juniors come through.
"He's got really good prospects for the future and it's great to see him doing well and giving him some opportunities like this - an Oceania Champs on home soil - will be great for his development and I'm sure we'll see him at Junior World Champs in the next few years."
Tasmania have four other representatives in the ANZ Challenge, with Kirsten Fairfax and Cathy McComb both taking part in the women's 45 having previously represented Australia in the Junior World Championships, while Karen Wild-Allen will run in the women's 55 and Jeff Dunn in the men's 65.
Nankervis, Mikayla Cooper and Joseph Dickinson are all Tasmanians competing in the championships who have represented Australia previously.
