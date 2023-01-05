The state's Natural Resources and Environment Department has plans to attach transmitters to 20 Orange-bellied Parrots to track their migratory movements and habitat use this year.
The birds to form part of the study are to be released from Melaleuca and tracked with fixed-receiver stations along the West Coast and on King Island and by light aircraft.
The transmitters will be attached to tail feathers and will fall off when the birds naturally moult, meaning they will not have to be recaptured.
The department in its proposal said a major obstacle to improving the survival of the critically endangered species was a lack of information on where the birds went on their migratory pathway.
"(This study) will build on our limited knowledge of Orange-belied Parrot migratory pathways, stop-over locations, and over-winter habitat use, which will enable us to better protect important habitat, identify and manage threats, and improve the prospects of recovery for this species," it said.
The Orange-bellied Parrot spends winter on the mainland's southern coast and travels to South-West Tasmania for summer.
Public comment on the scientific research permit application from NRE and Zoos Victoria is open until January 17.
The Orange-bellied Parrot Tasmanian Program recorded its highest ever number of birds in a season in in 2022 with 74 birds sighted.
This was an increase on the previous record of 70 birds in the 2021 season.
Of the 74 Orange-bellied Parrots that returned to Melaleuca last season, 31 were female and 43 were male.
Forty-four of the returned birds were born in the wild.
The number of returned captive-bred birds increased to 30.
The bird's population in the wild has been recorded to be as low as 17, however, captive breeding has been able to boost numbers.
A research paper in 2021 found the wing shapes of captive Orange-bellied Parrots different from their wild counterparts, which suggested a potential reason for low survival rates for released birds.
Released captive birds have a survival rate of below 20 per cent on their first migration, compared to wild-born juvenile parrots.
Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.
