The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmania's Natural Resources and Environment Department to track migratory pathway of the Orange-bellied Parrot

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated January 5 2023 - 5:26pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Recent surveys indicate the state's Orange-bellied Parrot population is increasing.

The state's Natural Resources and Environment Department has plans to attach transmitters to 20 Orange-bellied Parrots to track their migratory movements and habitat use this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.