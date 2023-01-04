Small businesses around the state have another opportunity to share in $1 million in grant money to help get new ideas off the ground.
Minister for Small Business, Madeleine Ogilvie, on Wednesday launched the second round of the state government's Small Business Incubator and Accelerator Program.
The program grants up to $250,000 to successful businesses to nurture innovative ideas and build businesses from the ground up.
