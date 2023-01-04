State Labor has renewed its call for Racing Minister Madeleine Ogilvie's resignation on allegations she misled parliament over the departure of former Tasracing CEO Paul Eriksson.
Opposition Racing spokesman Dean Winter said Ms Ogilvie lied to parliament by saying last year that Mr Eriksson left his position - just months a few signing a renewed multi-year contract - for family reasons.
"The Chairman of TasRacing then admitted to a GBE Scrutiny Hearing that Mr Eriksson left due to his response to a shocking cultural survey of TasRacing staff," Mr Winter said.
Mr Winter also said Mr Eriksson was paid $75,000 as a termination bonus, and should never have been allowed to renew his employment contract.
"Minister Ogilvie has broken the Ministerial Code, misled Parliament and lied to the Tasmanian people. She should resign or be sacked."
