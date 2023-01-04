Indoor gardens and outdoor breakout areas feature in plans for Exeter High School's $11 million redevelopment.
New artists renders have given Tasmanians a first look at what to expect from the new year 7-8 and 91-0 learning hubs.
The development will see both existing hubs gutted and refurbished, and the 9-10 hub extended.
Education, Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said the project would go to tender in mid-2023 before construction starts later in the year.
The redevelopment is expected to be complete by 2025.
"We know how important multi-purpose spaces, outdoor areas and classroom sizes are to the Exeter High School community and it is exciting to see this vision come to life," Minister Jaensch said.
"The upgraded facilities at Exeter High School will include a new outdoor courtyard beside the library, kitchen upgrade, new bus shelter, new visual arts facility, refurbished student bathrooms, and replacement of uneven paved areas."
The renders were produced by Hobart's Morrison & Breytenbach Architects, who worked collaboratively with the school's Project Working Group members.
"We are very pleased to have designed flexible, connected, contemporary learning hubs for the transformative delivery of exemplary 21st century education into the future," Mr Morrison said.
The project will be completed in stages to minimise disruption during the construction phase.
Community feedback can be emailed to getinvolved@decyp.tas.gov.au until January 30.
The redevelopment follows recent upgrades at Queechy High School, Devonport High School, Sheffield School Farm, Southern Support School and Jordan River School Farm.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
