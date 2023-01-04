The daughter of a resident of Tasmania's largest nursing home provider has said her mother spent "two years of hell" in one of its facilities before her death there just prior to Christmas.
Yvonne Murfet said her mother, Beth Murfet, spent the final two years of her life in Southern Cross Care's Fairway Rise home in Hobart, where meals were often cold, and residents were sometimes made to wait hours alone to be fed, given showers or taken to the toilet.
She called on Southern Cross CEO, Robyn Boyd to either fix the problems at its facilities or resign.
"It's been two years of hell, not just for me and my family but for other families as well who are dealing with exactly the same issues," she said.
Ms Murfet said her mother's meals were also often of low quality food and inappropriate to her medically advised diet.
"I made a point of going in to see my mum at meal time to make sure she was being fed as she needed assistance eating, and quite often the meals had been sitting there for half an hour without anyone to feed her," she said.
Southern Cross operates nine nursing homes around the state, including Yaraandoo in Somerset, and Glenara Lakes in Launceston, which were singled out for criticism in the final report of the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality in 2021.
Ms Murfet called on Southern Cross to cancel its controversial staffing overhaul that could see up to 175 positions slashed statewide.
The provider in November proposed cutting as many as 175 staffing positions, including a large number of enrolled nurses.
Other non-nursing staff, including leisure and lifestyle and servery staff, would be required to take training to serve in other caring roles to increase efficiency, Ms Boyd said at the time.
She did not return phone calls seeking comment by deadline on Wednesday.
The plan drew scathing criticism from the Health and Community Services Union, which complained to the Fair Work Commission alleging the proposals broke the company Enterprise Bargain Agreement.
The Fair Work Commission has ordered Southern Cross Care to organise consultations about the changes with employees and residents by mid-January, said HACSU Industrial Manager Robbie Moore.
"We are hopeful that if they actually listen to their staff and residents, then they will reverse this very bad decision."
