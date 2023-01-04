BirdLife Tasmania convenor Eric Woehler avoids the beach during the holiday season not because of crowds, but because it's become too depressing to see birds he works to protect dead on the shore.
On January 2, members of the public alerted BirdLife Tasmania to a group of penguins killed in a dog attack on a beach in Bicheno.
"The dog attack this week is the latest example of why I don't go anywhere near the coast," Dr Woehler said.
"Dogs themselves don't know they're doing anything wrong, they're just being dogs.
"It's the dog owners that are at fault because they're not taking responsibility.
"The reality is we know where the penguins are and the various councils up the East coast all worked with Birdlife Tasmania to make dog management plans for their municipalities."
He said the lack of interest in dog owners to adhere to the rules and a lack of capacity by managers to enforce the rules are putting penguin and bird populations at risk in Tasmania.
"We're working from a data-driven, evidence-based management approach but dog owners refuse to accept that their dog can do any harm," Dr Woehler said.
Besides dog attacks, Dr Woehler said coastal development and increased illumination at night are the biggest threats to penguins.
READ MORE: IN PICTURES: 2023 Longford Cup
"It's no longer dark at night and the penguins are basically staying away," he said.
"When we're talking about beach-nesting shorebirds, it's dogs, four-wheel-drives and human disturbances that are threatening their populations."
Tasmania is a natural refuge to birds like the Little Hooded Plover, where 65 per cent of the world's population live.
"Everything we're doing on the beach in the middle of the breeding season impacts the birds," Dr Woehler said.
"On the mainland, we're seeing beaches close to protect shorebirds, but that's not even acknowledged to be an option in Tasmania."
READ MORE: The best hiking trails Tasmania has to offer
He said Bicheno is typically a hotspot for wildlife.
"There are hundreds of breeding pairs of penguins in the Bicheno area," Dr Woehler said.
"There's open knowledge of penguins there and we're seeing a failure of dog owners to recognise their dogs are a threat."
He said fines for dog owners found responsible can be in excess of $10,000.
"About five years ago we had a real run of dog attacks in Bicheno, Low Head and the Northwest coast across a 12-month period," Dr Woehler said.
"The government beefed up the penalties for dog attacks on penguins in critical breeding areas around the state.
"You'd think something like that would be enough to discourage dog owners from letting their dogs roam at night.
"We've been talking to dog owners for more than ten years, how much more do we need to talk?"
He said beaches need a higher level of dog patrol and enforcement of fines.
"We're running out of options in changing the minds of dog owners," Dr Woehler said.
He said an unofficial count of seven to 10 penguins were killed, likely by one dog.
"Thankfully it's a relatively small kill this time," he said.
Penguin and shorebird attacks can be reported to NRE Tasmania 0427 942 537.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.