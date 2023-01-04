Jewellery lovers celebrate - Prouds looks set to continue its long stretch in Brisbane Street Mall.
Put on the market in October after 85 years in the Green family, the Prouds building at 128 Brisbane Street sold late last year.
The sale price was not disclosed.
Its new owner - a mainland investor with Launceston links - is reportedly keen to extend the jewellery store's tenancy beyond the lease expiry in March 2024.
Shepherd and Heap's Blake Shepherd brokered the deal.
"We completed an unconditional sale with an investor who would like Prouds to remain on as tenant if an agreement can be reached following the expiry of the lease," Mr Shepherd said.
The property, which sits on a large 553 square metre block at the centre of the mall, was subject to several offers in an expressions of interest campaign.
"There was a very strong level of underlying enquiry, which is testament to the quality of the asset and the location," Mr Shepherd said.
"The mall, despite all the rhetoric, is still our strongest trading precinct - it's the precinct that's coveted by the national retailers."
Formerly known as Edments, the Prouds jewellery store has traded from the same site since 1965, and operated from the premises next door (126 Brisbane Street) as early as 1937.
The Prouds building is believed to be one of the oldest retail premises in Launceston, and could date back as far as the late 1830s.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
