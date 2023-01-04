The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Prouds building sold, but Launceston link to continue

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
January 5 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prouds assistant manager Tamara Wade. Picture by Paul Scambler

Jewellery lovers celebrate - Prouds looks set to continue its long stretch in Brisbane Street Mall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.