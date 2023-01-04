One of Launceston's longest-standing CBD shops is set to close in the coming months.
Sanity, which has sold CDs and DVDs from its Charles Street premises for decades, will close in April as the company winds up its 50 physical stores across Australia.
Its closure will leave Avenue Records, JB Hi-Fi, and Kings Meadows' CD Centre among Launceston's remaining CD and DVD outlets.
Owner Ray Itaoui, who bought Sanity from Brett Blundy 13 years ago, said the company would continue to operate online.
"With our customer[s] shifting to digital for their visual and music content consumption, and with diminishing physical content available to sell to our customer, it has made it impossible to continue with our physical stores," Mr Itaoui said.
Mr Itaoui said the company's priorities were to ensure staff knew "exactly what this means for their career and employment future".
"I would like to take the opportunity to acknowledge the Sanity team, past and present, and express my pride around their achievements, as well as thank them for their hard-work, dedication, and relentless commitment to ensuring they exceeded customer service expectations," he said.
"Without this, Sanity would not have lasted as long as it has."
The 101 square metre store was listed for lease late last year.
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
