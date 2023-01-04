The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Trainer Josh Wright dominates heats of Rising Stars greyhound feature

By Brennan Ryan
Updated January 4 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harden Up Johnny wins a heat of the Rising Stars at Mowbray on Monday night.

Harden Up Johnny and Hey Thunder roared into the final of the $8040 Beast Unleashed Rising Stars with wins in their respective heats of the first feature race of the LGRC Summer Chasing Festival in Launceston on Monday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.