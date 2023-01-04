Harden Up Johnny and Hey Thunder roared into the final of the $8040 Beast Unleashed Rising Stars with wins in their respective heats of the first feature race of the LGRC Summer Chasing Festival in Launceston on Monday night.
The Josh Wright-prepared Harden Up Johnny was by far the quickest after jumping smartly and leading through the first turn.
A top class sprinter of last year, the son of Sennachie and Silent Boloney continued that blistering form when he scored by two lengths over kennel-mate Rojo Henry with Fine Irish 3/4 length away third in 30.18.
Harden Up Johnny has won 10 races with two minor placings out of 17 appearances for the Gold Nugget Syndicate and already has a feature win to his career record in the George & Eileen Johnston Puppy Championship.
The St Leonards-based kennel has a big hand coming into the final having qualified four greyhounds from the one litter.
"We decided to give them a bit of a break in the lead-up to the series and that showed in their runs, Wright said.
"Hopefully they will be a lot fitter for the final next week.
"Harden Up Johnny is a brilliant chaser and the litter is going well."
Sister Hey Thunder won the second heat holding out Zipping Mariah to scoring convincingly in 30.24.
"Hey Thunder continues to handle wide draws well enough," Wright said.
"I was impressed in the way she drove across to get into a winning position. There is room for improvement so hopefully she will go better in the final depending on the draw.
"Rojo Henry (second in first heat) and Rojo Boloney (third in second heat) both ran well as expected."
Connections will take each race as it comes before making a decision on heading towards the group 2 Launceston Cup. Heats of the $90,000 series get underway on January 30.
The Trophy Traders True Vintage Series, an event for grade 5 Tasbred greyhounds, is the second feature event of the Summer Chasing Festival.
Heats of the $4860-to-the-winner race are on January 16.
